PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 3rd

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE PCN opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
