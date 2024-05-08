PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RCS opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.