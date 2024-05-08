Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pinterest in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%.
Shares of PINS opened at $41.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 199.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $42.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 128.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
