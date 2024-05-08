Piper Sandler Increases Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $65.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 51.33.

Reddit Trading Up 2.3 %

RDDT stock opened at 49.40 on Wednesday. Reddit has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reddit will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

