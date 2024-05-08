Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains GP

Plains GP Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 571,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,376. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.53. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Plains GP by 63.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.