Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $372.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.87 and a 200-day moving average of $375.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

