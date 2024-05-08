PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

