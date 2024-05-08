Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($6.35). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 204.66% and a negative net margin of 125.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

