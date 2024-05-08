Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON PREM traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 338,388,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,733,938. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.26.
About Premier African Minerals
