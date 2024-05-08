Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

Shares of LON PREM traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 338,388,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,733,938. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.26.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

About Premier African Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.