Primerica, Inc. (PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 12th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.
Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.48. Primerica has a 52 week low of $176.81 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity at Primerica
In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Primerica
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.