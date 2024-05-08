Primerica, Inc. (PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 12th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.48. Primerica has a 52 week low of $176.81 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Primerica

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Primerica

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.