Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,583 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $181.12. 102,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

