Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,087 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.07. 17,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.