Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 64,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

