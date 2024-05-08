Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. 8,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,086. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.