Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,316. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

