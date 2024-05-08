Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,316. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on APD
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.