Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. 49,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

