Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. 11,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

