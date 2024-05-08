Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 477.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,566 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.55% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 24,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,616. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.