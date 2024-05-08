Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 32,544 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

