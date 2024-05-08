ProFrac (ACDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $489.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.17 million. On average, analysts expect ProFrac to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.76. ProFrac has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

