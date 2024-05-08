Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 178.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.87. 476,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.