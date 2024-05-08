Propel Media, Inc. (PROM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on May 20th

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Propel Media Price Performance

Propel Media stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Propel Media has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

