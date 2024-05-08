ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.32. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 3,144,110 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

