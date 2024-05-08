Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $45.00 at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 438,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.09. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,168,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,299,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

