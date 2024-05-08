PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PTXKY stock remained flat at $2.95 on Wednesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT XL Axiata Tbk
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.