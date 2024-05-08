PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PubMatic Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $89,386.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $89,386.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $169,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $174,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,143. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

