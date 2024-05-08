PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
PubMatic Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $89,386.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $89,386.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $169,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $174,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,143. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
