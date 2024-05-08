Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Lowered by Zacks Research

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2026 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

