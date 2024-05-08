Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

L has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE L opened at C$154.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a market cap of C$47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$134.89. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$156.52.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

