Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,844,000 after acquiring an additional 426,560 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,079,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after acquiring an additional 407,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 341,747 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

