Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for DLH Holdings Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DLH in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for DLH’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for DLH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

DLH Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.27. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DLH news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DLH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

