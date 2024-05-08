Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered by B. Riley

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

HRZN stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $412.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.19. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.28%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

