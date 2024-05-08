Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

PNR opened at $83.02 on Monday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

