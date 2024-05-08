Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. Decreased by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $8.87 on Monday. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $645.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $139,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.