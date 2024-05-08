Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. Decreased by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:TWI)

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWI

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $8.87 on Monday. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $645.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $139,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.