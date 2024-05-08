Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Raised by Analyst

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 7.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

