QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,504 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

QCOM stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,262. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

