Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $165.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Qualys traded as low as $150.05 and last traded at $150.32. Approximately 446,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 455,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.79.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,263,965. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $3,731,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average is $176.05.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.