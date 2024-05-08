Quantum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.58 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $14.58 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.40 or 0.99963562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

