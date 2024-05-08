QUASA Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $207,769.01 and $3,742.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,108.33 or 1.00165327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00176171 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,742.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

