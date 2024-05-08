Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 51,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDN

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.