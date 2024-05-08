Raymond James Comments on Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.13. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million during the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
