Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.22 on Monday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after buying an additional 4,924,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after buying an additional 2,438,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

