Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE ALA opened at C$30.10 on Monday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.57 and a twelve month high of C$30.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Insider Activity

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Insiders sold 94,339 shares of company stock worth $2,798,722 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.