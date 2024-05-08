RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in RB Global by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

RB Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

