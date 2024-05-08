Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REAL. TD Securities raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

REAL stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

