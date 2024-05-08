Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

Get Real Matters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Real Matters

Real Matters Trading Up 0.9 %

Real Matters Company Profile

Shares of TSE:REAL traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.51. 34,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,643. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402.56 million, a PE ratio of -55.90, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.