Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 1,431,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

