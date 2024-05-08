Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 520,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.