Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.40 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $48,292,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

