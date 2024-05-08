Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDDT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 53.07.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock traded up 2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,127,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,607. Reddit has a 12 month low of 37.35 and a 12 month high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $2,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.