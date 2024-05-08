Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Reddit from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 53.87.

RDDT traded up 2.00 on Wednesday, reaching 51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,450,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,559. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

